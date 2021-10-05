 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News