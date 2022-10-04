 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

