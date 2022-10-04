This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
