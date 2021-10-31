Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks should see highs i…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today…