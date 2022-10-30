 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News