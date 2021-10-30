For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
