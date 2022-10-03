 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News