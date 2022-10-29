Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.