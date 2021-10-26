Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.