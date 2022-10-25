This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
