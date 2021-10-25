Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies early followed by increasing clouds and a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may w…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo a…