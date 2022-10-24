Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.