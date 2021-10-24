Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.