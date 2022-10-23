Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
