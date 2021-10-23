 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News