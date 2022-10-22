This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
