This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
