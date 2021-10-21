For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
