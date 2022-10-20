 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

