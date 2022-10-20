This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. It looks to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents …
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's…