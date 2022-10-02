For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
