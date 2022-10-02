 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

