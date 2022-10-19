Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
