For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies early followed by increasing clouds and a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast c…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast …