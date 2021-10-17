Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

