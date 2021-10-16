For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 53F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…