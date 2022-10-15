 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

