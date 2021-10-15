Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.