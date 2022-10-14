 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

