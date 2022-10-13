 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News