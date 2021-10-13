For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
