 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News