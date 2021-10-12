Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.