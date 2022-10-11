 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

