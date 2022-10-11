For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
