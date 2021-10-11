This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
