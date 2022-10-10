For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It shou…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reac…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 …