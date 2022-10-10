Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.