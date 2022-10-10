 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News