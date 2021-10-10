Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.