Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

