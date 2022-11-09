 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

