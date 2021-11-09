 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

