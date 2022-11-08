 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News