Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rai…