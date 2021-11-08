This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
