Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
