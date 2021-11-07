Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in th…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wat…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area We…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We wil…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…