Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
