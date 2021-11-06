 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

