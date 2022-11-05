 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

