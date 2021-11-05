This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
