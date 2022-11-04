 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

