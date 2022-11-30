For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
