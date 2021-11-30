This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Friday. It should …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. I…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorro…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitti…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. W…