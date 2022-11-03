For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
