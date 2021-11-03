 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News